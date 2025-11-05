Earthquake felt in several settlements across Kyrgyzstan

Seismic stations of the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic recorded an earthquake at 11:58 a.m. local time today, November 5. The institute’s press service reported.

According to preliminary data, the epicenter was located in Tajikistan, about 35 kilometers northwest of Sulyukta. The tremor intensity at the epicenter reached approximately 4 points on the 12-point MSK-64 scale, with a magnitude of Mpv=4.5.

In Kyrgyzstan, the quake was felt in several settlements: around 3 points in the village of Dzhanysh, and about 2.5 points in Samat, Ak-Suu, Chimkent villages, and Sulyukta.

Further information is being clarified.