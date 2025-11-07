Bishkek again tops list of cities with most polluted air

The capital of Kyrgyzstan once again topped the list of cities with the most polluted air on Tuesday evening. Data from IQAir, a global air quality monitoring platform, say.

On November 6, Bishkek’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 220, according to the website.

The Air Quality Index is divided into six categories indicating increasing health risks. An AQI value above 300 is considered hazardous, while a value below 50 indicates good air quality.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision continues to assure each year that the air quality level in the capital is moderate, citing data from the Hydrometeorological Service as evidence.