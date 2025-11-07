Kyrgyzstan updates list of high-risk countries

The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service has updated the list of countries and territories considered high-risk for Kyrgyzstan, the agency reported.

According to the service, the update was carried out in accordance with the 2018 government resolution outlining the procedure for applying measures (sanctions) to high-risk countries.

The revised list includes 59 countries subject to enhanced customer due diligence and other sanctions provided by law.

The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service reminded entities operating in the non-banking financial sector of the need to strictly follow established procedures and ensure proper oversight when working with clients and counterparties.

Among the countries listed are Algeria, Angola, Aruba, Venezuela, Iran, Kenya, Lebanon, Monaco, the Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Syria, Somalia, and others.