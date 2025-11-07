11:00
C5+1 Summit: President of Kyrgyzstan speaks ahead of meeting

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic made a statement to the press ahead of Central Asia—U.S. (C5+1) Summit in Washington.

Sadyr Japarov expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for the warm welcome and the opportunity to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues, emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan highly values the United States as an important foreign policy partner.

Speaking about Kyrgyz-American relations, President Japarov outlined the key areas of cooperation:

  • economy, investment, and tourism;
  • hydropower;
  • digital economy, artificial intelligence, and IT;
  • security and sustainable development.

The head of state praised Donald Trump’s significant contribution to strengthening global stability and resolving conflicts around the world.

«For my part, I would like to note that, upon assuming office, one of my key priorities was to resolve border issues with our neighbors in the spirit of good neighborliness,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov noted with satisfaction that this goal has been successfully achieved together with his counterparts — most importantly, through peaceful means.

«As a result, Central Asia’s role in global politics has grown significantly, and major powers are showing increased interest in deepening cooperation with the region,» he stated, underscoring that the C5+1 format has become an important platform for advancing political dialogue.

The president also expressed confidence that joint efforts would yield tangible results and promote mutual benefits for the countries of Central Asia and the United States.

Speaking about cooperation with the Central Asian nations, Donald Trump highlighted the region’s great importance as a bridge between East and West.

The U.S. President also named the strengthening of economic security and the expansion of supply chains as key areas of partnership between Central Asia and the United States.
