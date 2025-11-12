16:51
All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev commented on former president Almazbek Atambayev’s recent statement criticizing cryptocurrency mining and electricity exports, which Atambayev called «absurd amid shortages.»

«Atambayev has always, to put it mildly, enjoyed talking without taking responsibility for his words. No one rivals him in that,» the minister said. «Given the current electricity shortage, a decision was made to completely shut down all cryptocurrency mining farms across the country. I am keeping this issue under special supervision,» Ibraev told 24.kg news agency.

The minister also provided detailed information on who was engaged in cryptocurrency mining, where, and under what conditions, as well as measures being taken to save electricity.
link: https://24.kg./english/350637/
views: 179
