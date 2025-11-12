16:51
Members of crime group engaged in extortion detained in Jalal-Abad region

As part of its ongoing efforts to combat organized crime, the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) detained members of an organized crime group S.I.A., N.R.Kh., and A.B.T., previously charged with extortion of money from businessmen.

Investigative and operational activities revealed that the aforementioned individuals, actively adhering to a criminal ideology, were extorting money from residents of Nooken district, which they claimed was used to support inmates in penal colonies.

Evidence also emerged that the detainees, through physical and psychological pressure, forced the victims to repay large loans.

It was established that the detainees were supported by E. Murzakhmetov, aka Chach, an active member of the Kamchi Kolbaev organized crime group. In 2022, one of detainees N.R.Kh, nicknamed Rocky, was appointed the so-called «enforcer» in Nooken district.

The Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for Jalal-Abad region asks citizens who may have been harmed by the actions of these individuals to call 0 (3722) 5-60-49 or WhatsApp 0995 01-22-10.
