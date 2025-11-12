Additional traffic lights installed on Leo Tolstoy Street in Bishkek

Officers from the Traffic Inspection Unit of the Department of the Patrol Police Service, together with the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development of the Bishkek City Hall, installed additional traffic lights on Leo Tolstoy Street, from 7 April Street to Panfilov Street. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

According to the department, the measure is aimed at streamlining traffic and preventing congestion during rush hours.

Work to improve the capital’s transport infrastructure is ongoing, with particular attention given to areas with high traffic intensity.