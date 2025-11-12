16:52
Energy saving: Kyrgyzstanis urged to install motion sensors

Kyrgyzstanis are urged to at least partially install motion sensors and thereby save on lighting. Zamirbek Temirbekov, head of the Production and Technical Department at Bishkek Electric Grid Company (BEGC), announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, BEGC installed 110 motion sensors in administrative buildings and conducted monitoring.

«The power of one light bulb is 48 watts; during normal operation, it is on for eight hours, but after installing the sensor, it is on for only four hours, that is, half as long. Thus, BEGC saved 5,500 kilowatt-hours per year,» Zamirbek Temirbekov said.

He added that the company manages 133 schools, 306 kindergartens, 48 bathhouses, 88 saunas, and 92 hospitals.

«Even partial introduction of motion sensors and automatic lighting control systems at these facilities could significantly reduce electricity consumption and lower energy costs,» he noted.

Aigul Bulanova, head of the Electricity Sales Department at the BEGC, added that, by order of the Cabinet of Ministers, all government agencies must also install motion sensors, as «dark corridors are illuminated 24/7.»

Earlier, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov reported that the water level in Toktogul reservoir is currently 2 billion cubic meters lower than last year. To ensure grid stability, the state is forced to purchase electricity from outside the country. He urged citizens to save electricity, noting that «every light bulb means hundreds of liters of water in Toktogul reservoir and additional budget expenditures.»
