Kyrgyzstan imports medications for 30 billion soms annually

Kyrgyzstan imports 97 percent of medications from abroad, while domestic producers account for only 3 percent of the market. Nuradin Kanataev, head of the Information and Technical Support Division at the Department of Medicines and Medical Products announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, approximately 30 billion soms worth of medications are imported into the country annually.

«But this amount is growing every year: in 2023 it was 30 billion soms, in 2024 — 32 billion, and 34 billion is planned in 2025. This increase is ensured by the traceability system, helping to reduce the volume of smuggling,» Nuradin Kanataev said.

He noted that, according to 2022 statistics, which are still relevant today, the share of smuggled medications is approximately 30-40 percent.

«Previously, we didn’t have a clear tool to determine whether packaging was contraband or officially imported into the republic. With the advent of the traceability system and the overall digitalization of the department, such a tool has become available. The system is currently only partially implemented—it doesn’t track medications priced below 100 soms, but we’re working on it. We’ll soon be tracking them too, and then we’ll have a complete picture,» Nuradin Kanataev added.
