11:19
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 national team takes 2nd place

The U23 national football team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the Russian U21 national team in the Manas Cup final. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The game took place in Manas city and ended with a score 8-0 in favor of the Russian team.

The Russian team received $50,000 for the victory. The Kyrgyz team, which took second place, received $30,000. The Iranian and Bahraini national teams, which took fourth and fifth places, received $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.
link: https://24.kg./english/351451/
views: 81
Print
Related
KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev meets with heads of Premier League clubs
Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 team defeats Bahrain
Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen
Bars football team from Karakol becomes national champion in 2025 season
Manas city to host International Football Tournament MANAS CUP
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team to play matches against 3 countries in Osh
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team rises to 105th place in FIFA rankings
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan
First-ever Women’s Amateur Football League launched in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan should qualify for FIFA World Cup within 7–10 years
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
19 November, Wednesday
11:11
Kyrgyzstan puts 4th Toktogul HPP hydroelectric unit into operation Kyrgyzstan puts 4th Toktogul HPP hydroelectric unit int...
11:00
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team (U17) defeats Portugal
10:52
Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 national team takes 2nd place
10:31
Wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
10:21
SCO Heads of Government Council meeting: Number of documents signed
18 November, Tuesday
19:37
Natural Sciences textbooks printed for second grades in Kyrgyzstan
19:29
Adylbek Kasymaliev attends meeting of SCO Heads of Government Council