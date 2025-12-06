Mass violations: Results annulled at several polling stations

The Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service reminded the public that authorities had repeatedly called for fair elections. Candidates were prohibited from buying votes, and citizens from selling them. It was also emphasized that if violations were detected, the results at the respective polling stations would be annulled.

Despite these warnings, numerous violations were recorded on election day, many accompanied by video evidence that spread across social media.

According to the head of the service, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, widespread cases of vote buying and pressure on voters were identified in constituency No. 13. As a result, the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums fully annulled the voting results there.

Violations were also documented in other constituencies. In constituency No. 8, after a video emerged showing unidentified individuals distributing money at polling station No. 5249, the local election commission annulled the results at two stations — No. 5249 and No. 5514.

Similar decisions were made in constituency No. 26, where the results were canceled at polling stations No. 7030, 7029, and 7028.

The largest annulments occurred in constituency No. 9. Due to widespread violations, vote buying, and pressure on voters, the results at seven stations were declared invalid: No. 5039, 5050, 5054, 5577, 5040, 5041, and 5548.

The Interior Ministry reported that investigations are underway into all reported incidents, and each case will receive a legal assessment. In addition to videos circulating online, new complaints are being submitted to the police.

The annulment of results at several polling stations may affect the overall outcome of the election. At the same time, the Presidential Administration stressed that authorities do not intend to overlook violations, regardless of candidates who committed them.

«If the law is violated, no one will be protected. Integrity in elections remains a fundamental issue,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov emphasized.