Renovated Bishkek airport: Construction expected to be completed by May 2026

Modernization and expansion of the terminal building at Manas International Airport are ongoing. As of today, 70 percent of the concrete work has been completed. A new entrance on the western side of the building has been opened, while the eastern entrance is temporarily closed.

Altynbek Mambetov, Director of Infrastructure and Regional Development at Manas International Airport JSC, gave the media a tour of the construction site and explained when the country’s main air hub will become fully accessible for passengers and those meeting arriving travelers.

If previously there was a single hall for arrivals and departures, the terminal is now divided into two zones: one for international flights and another for third countries and the EAEU. We are working to meet all international standards. Altynbek Mambetov

A large multi-level parking facility for more than 600 vehicles is being built opposite the airport. It will be connected to the terminal by an elevated walkway.

After reconstruction and construction of new zones, the airport will gain more than 20,000 square meters, bringing the total area of the renovated terminal to around 70,000 square meters. Alongside construction, finishing and engineering installations are underway in the completed sections. Exterior cladding and glazing of the building will begin in the coming days.

According to Altynbek Mambetov, the newly added part of the terminal will include elevators, an escalator, and full accessibility features for people with disabilities.

He noted that both the construction and reconstruction works are funded by the airport itself.

We will completely replace all terminal equipment, including the baggage belts, and the arrivals zone will be upgraded. The number of check-in counters will increase from 26 to 70. Altynbek Mambetov

He added that construction work is being carried out around the clock — about 400 workers during the day and 200 at night. By late February, the workforce is expected to double.

«For the sake of future comfort, we are ready to tolerate temporary inconveniences. This is being done not only for us, but also for tourists, because the first thing they see is the airport — it represents our country,» said Nazira, a passenger flying from Bishkek to Batken.

As of today, all entry restrictions for those seeing passengers off or meeting arrivals have been lifted.

Construction and reconstruction of the airport began in May of this year and are scheduled to be completed by May 2026.