International Opera Festival to be held in Bishkek

An International Opera Festival will be held in Bishkek on December 14-15, dedicated to the 85th birthday of People’s Artist of the USSR Bulat Minzhylkiev. The Opera and Ballet Theater announced on social media.

According to the theater, the festival will feature stars of the world opera scene.

At the grand gala concert, opera fans will meet Honored Artists Tural Agasiyev (Azerbaijan), Saifullo Yusupov (Tajikistan), Kirill Borchaninov (Uzbekistan), and international competition laureates Tair Tazhi (Kazakhstan), Pavel Yankovsky (Russia), and Tuncay Kurtoglu (Turkey).

The program will also feature the finest voices of Kyrgyz opera: People’s Artists of the Kyrgyz Republic Asel Bekbaeva and Bakyt Ybykeev; Honored Artists Aizirek Momunova, Aibek Saralaev, and Zaira Raimbekova; and soloists Oksana Shutova, Ermek Maraimov, and Tair Beisheev.

Conducting duties will be provided by People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Zhumakadyr Kanimetov, Zakhar Butenko, and Semetey Sultanov.

On December 14, the Malachite Hall will host a concert featuring opera soloists from the A. Maldybaev Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. The audience will enjoy works of foreign, Russian, and national classics.