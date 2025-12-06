Book about Sadyr Japarov presented in Bishkek

A presentation of the book President Sadyr Japarov — Creator of a New Kyrgyzstan by Doctor of Political Sciences and Professor Zhumagul Saadanbekov took place at the National Academy of Sciences, the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was attended by State Secretary Arslan Koichiev, Presidential Adviser Marat Imankulov, Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, as well as academics and public figures.

«Leaders stand out through their life path, strength of spirit, and courage. Your book, written on the basis of well-grounded scientific facts, is truly impressive. You have analyzed the country’s history and economy. This is an excellent tool for helping young people better understand the work and lives of leaders,» Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said.