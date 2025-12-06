16:40
Kyrgyzstanis living illegally in South Korea can leave country without fines

South Korea’s Ministry of Justice is launching a 90-day voluntary departure program, effective from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan (MFA) reported.

According to the MFA, within the program:

  • All foreign nationals, including citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who voluntarily leave South Korea during this period will be exempt from fines.
  • A re-entry ban — typically imposed in cases of forced deportation — will not apply.
  • The program applies to individuals who violated residency rules before December 1, 2025.

These measures do not apply to foreign nationals who have committed crimes or are subject to forced deportation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that citizens of Kyrgyzstan residing in South Korea without legal status take advantage of this opportunity to avoid fines and other negative consequences.

For additional inquiries, citizens may contact the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Korea via the hotline numbers: +82 10 9798 0951, +82 2 379 0951.
