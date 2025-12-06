16:41
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.14
English

Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan

An overnight earthquake in Uzbekistan was felt across parts of Kyrgyzstan, the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tremors, measuring around magnitude 5 at the epicenter, were recorded at 3:04 a.m.

The epicenter was located in Uzbekistan, 40 kilometers southwest of the Kyrgyz village of Chon-Sai, 40 kilometers northwest of the city of Kokand (Uzbekistan), 43 kilometers southwest of the Kyrgyz village of Besh-Tash, 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Namangan (Uzbekistan), 80 kilometers southeast of the Kyrgyz village of Terek-Sai, 88 kilometers north of the city of Batken, and 140 kilometers southeast of Tashkent.

The intensity of the earthquake in the Kyrgyz settlements of Besh-Tash, Chon-Sai, Kok-Tash, and Tengi reached magnitude 3.5, while in Terek-Sai it measured magnitude 3.
link: https://24.kg./english/353667/
views: 301
Print
Related
Earthquake in China felt by residents of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake recorded on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Earthquake hits Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Another 3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
Popular
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4 Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4
Seven Kazakh Deaflympians killed in road accident on Almaty–Bishkek highway Seven Kazakh Deaflympians killed in road accident on Almaty–Bishkek highway
6 December, Saturday
15:54
President Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of United World Wrestling President Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of United Worl...
15:43
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
15:37
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens
15:31
Benefits for jewelers, garment makers, vehicle sales: President signs decree
12:40
Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC