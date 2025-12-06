16:41
Prayer asking for snow recited in mosques across Kyrgyzstan

A prayer asking for snow was recited during Friday prayers in all mosques in Kyrgyzstan. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the Kyrgyz Republic (SDMK) reported.

It was noted that the instruction was given by Supreme Mufti Abdylaziz Zakirov. He addressed the faithful, calling on them to pray and ask for rain and snow for the country.

According to him, the country is currently experiencing drought, and in such conditions it is necessary to pray and ask Allah for precipitation.

The SDMK specified that the Friday prayers were recited in 1,334 mosques across the country.
