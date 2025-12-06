16:42
Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities: Scientific conference held in Bishkek

On December 5, World Soil Day, a scientific-practical conference was held at the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University named after Skryabin. The press service of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported.

«Soil provides more than 95 percent of our food but faces serious threats such as degradation, erosion, and unsustainable use,» Oleg Guchgeldiyev, FAO representative in Kyrgyzstan, said.

The 2025 campaign is held under the slogan «Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities,» highlighting the role of soils in urban areas and the challenges related to their sealing and urbanization.

Ermek Baibagyshov, Director of the Soil Scientists Society of Kyrgyzstan, noted that «soil sealing, pollution, and urban expansion threaten vital ecosystem functions, increase risks, and intensify the urban heat island effect.»

Conference participants discussed potential solutions, including unsealing soils covered with asphalt or concrete, creating green roofs, environmentally sound landscaping projects, and urban agriculture. These measures can turn soil into a powerful tool to combat climate change, improve quality of life and public health, reduce disaster risks, and foster inclusive and sustainable cities.

The conference also featured an exhibition of modern technologies, where FAO presented the «Soil Doctors» initiative — a global program aimed at training farmers in sustainable land-use practices.
