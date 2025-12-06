16:42
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order approving an agreement with Kyrgyzstan on the travel regime for citizens of the two states. The document was published on Russia’s official legal information portal.

«Accept the proposal of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, agreed upon with interested federal executive bodies and preliminarily discussed with the Kyrgyz side, to conclude an agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on travel regime for citizens of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic through an exchange of notes,» the document states.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to carry out the exchange of notes.

According to the draft agreement, Russian citizens will be able to travel between the two countries using an internal passport, an international passport, diplomatic and service passports, or a certificate of return to Russia. Kyrgyz citizens will be allowed to use a passport, an ID card, diplomatic and service passports, a seafarer’s passport, or a certificate of return to the Kyrgyz Republic.
