Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

They discussed issues of further strengthening Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan relations of friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership, including in the energy sector. The rapid development of bilateral relations was noted.

The leader of Uzbekistan emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation in the field of hydropower and the effective promotion of joint projects of regional significance, primarily the Kambar-Ata 1 HPP.

«To effectively use and jointly manage the region’s hydropower potential, next year we will begin financing the Kambar-Ata 1 HPP construction project jointly with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan,» Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

He thanked the Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev, as well as the heads of energy companies from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, for their support in attracting major investment to Uzbekistan and introducing modern technologies.

The cost of construction of Kambarata HPP 1 is estimated at $4.2 billion, and the total financing portfolio from international financial institutions has reached $5.6 billion. The parties’ shares are divided as follows: Kyrgyzstan (34 percent), Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan (33 percent each). Each country will be able to receive electricity proportionally to its share, although adjustments are possible depending on market conditions and needs.
