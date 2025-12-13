Autotransformer for Kurpsai HPP to be delivered ahead of schedule

An autotransformer for Kurpsai Hydropower Plant will be delivered from China earlier than originally scheduled, the press service of Electric Stations OJSC reported.

According to the company, a delegation from the OJSC visited the production facilities of Shaanxi Hanzhong Transformer Co., Ltd. (Shaanxi Hanzhong Transformer Plant) in China, where the transformer is undergoing reconstruction.

«The Kyrgyz delegation inspected compliance with the production schedules and assessed the possibility of early delivery of AT-1 and AT-2 autotransformers with a capacity of 125 megawatts each. The reconstruction of the autotransformers is being carried out under a turnkey contract financed by foreign investment. Autotransformer AT-1 will be delivered by February 1, 2026 (instead of the previously scheduled March 1, 2026), while autotransformer AT-2 will be delivered by March 1, 2026 (instead of April 1, 2026),» the statement says.