President dismisses Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Italy Taalai Bazarbaev

The President dismissed Taalai Bazarbaev, Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Italy. Sadyr Japarov signed a corresponding decree.

The decision was made in connection with the completion of his diplomatic service.

Taalai Bazarbaev has been dismissed from his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Italian Republic, Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Food Programme, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the document states.

Taalai Bazarbaev served in this post since May 2021.
