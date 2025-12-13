Engineering Department created at Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan

A new division—an Engineering Department—has been created within the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan. Nurdan Oruntaev, the head of the ministry, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the creation of this structure is an important step in ensuring oversight of construction and repair work. A similar department previously existed within the relevant department, but it was removed from state jurisdiction.

Now, the engineering department will operate within the Ministry of Construction and conduct detailed engineering and geological surveys of the area, as well as modernize equipment and tools to meet the needs of specialists.

«We have completely renovated the central building, created modern conditions for employees, and laid the foundation for further equipping laboratories and engineering infrastructure,» Nurdan Oruntaev added.