Muras Football Tournament with participation of President starts in Bishkek

Muras football tournament with participation of President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, has begun in Bishkek. It will be held on December 13-14.

The opening ceremony took place at the National Football Academy of the Kyrgyz Football Union. Sixteen teams are participating in the tournament.

Games are being held at two venues: the National Football Academy of the Kyrgyz Football Union and Gazprom-for-Children Sports and Fitness Complex.

Tournament participants:

— Presidential Administration employees, Cabinet members, and heads of government agencies and departments — Presidenttin komandasy (President’s team);

— Representatives of culture and art — Onor;

— Representatives of the judiciary — Themis;

— Media representatives and bloggers — Journalistter;

— Representatives of sports federations and sports stars — Sport Cheberleri;

— Employees of the Presidential Affairs Department of the Kyrgyz Republic — Ish Bashkarmasy;

— Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoys to the regions, city mayors, and district heads — Aimaktar;

— Representatives of the clergy — Yiman;

— Healthcare workers and heads of healthcare institutions — Den Sooluk;

— Educational system employees and heads of educational institutions — Bilim;

— Justice officials — Justice;

— National security officials — Koopsuzduk;

— Representatives of law enforcement agencies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs — Dinamo;

— Employees of the Prosecutor’s Office — Kozomol;

— Representatives of the diplomatic corps — Elchiler;

— The Assembly of the People of the Kyrgyz Republic and diaspora leaders — Dostuk.

The quarterfinal, semifinal, and final matches will be held on December 14. Live broadcasts of the games are available on the UTRK Sport and ElTR TV channels, as well as on social media.
