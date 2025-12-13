Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), has ordered to equip the section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border with a video surveillance system after the installation of barbed wire fencing. He made this announcement during a working visit to Batken region.

He stated that the installation of cameras is necessary for continuous monitoring of the situation at the border. He also emphasized that technical means alone are not enough; roads must also be built along the border to ensure adequate patrolling.

The SCNS Chairman noted that people and goods must cross the state border exclusively through official checkpoints.

During his inspection, Kamchybek Tashiev was also informed that Egoza barbed wire used for border demarcation is currently being manufactured in the country’s penal colonies. Previously, similar barriers were purchased abroad.

Engineering work on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border continues.