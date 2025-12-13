16:40
Monument to Kokum Biy unveiled in Osh city

A monument to Kokum Biy and a new recreation area were opened in Osh city. The City Hall announced.

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, City Council Chairman Bolot Baetov, and city residents participated in the ceremony.

The monument’s total height is six meters. A recreation area has been organized around it: benches have been installed, paving stones have been laid, access roads to nearby multi-story buildings have been paved, and a playground has been built. All work was financed from the city budget.

Kokum Biy Street was completely reconstructed and widened in 2025. It is one of the key transportation arteries connecting Osh with Aravan district. For his contribution to perpetuating the memory of an outstanding historical figure, Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev was awarded a Certificate of Honor from the City Council.

Kokum Biy is one of the renowned Kyrgyz statesmen and public figures of the 18th and 19th centuries, a diplomat and orator. He became renowned as a wise judge, a defender of the interests of the common people, and an active participant in the political life of the southern Kyrgyz tribes.
