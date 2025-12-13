16:40
USD 87.45
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.10
English

157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek

In Bishkek, 157 citizens have filed complaints against the company VML_KG, which was involved in attracting monetary deposits. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Fraud,» the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of the capital reported.

According to law enforcement agencies, the company’s office has been sealed, and financial and other documents relevant to the investigation have been seized. As part of the investigation, a suspect — the 67-year-old founder of the company — has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Police note that investigative measures are ongoing, with all circumstances of the case and possible accomplices being identified.

The Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district urged citizens to remain vigilant and not to trust offers of «quick and guaranteed income.» According to law enforcement officials, promises of high profits without risk are one of the key signs of pyramid schemes.
link: https://24.kg./english/354514/
views: 29
Print
Related
Organizer of SkyWay pyramid scheme detained in Kyrgyzstan
Golden Cash case: Daughter of Supreme Court judge Ainash Tokbaeva acquitted
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service released under travel restrictions
More than 4,000 criminal cases opened on pyramid schemes in Bishkek
Pyramid schemes case: Suspect arrested until the end of investigation
Main defendant in case on pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek
Two more Charge Fast pyramid scheme representatives detained in Karakol
Interior Ministry: Damage from pyramid schemes exceeded 68 million soms
Interior Ministry investigates 358 criminal cases on pyramid schemes in 2023
Kazakhstani who created pyramid scheme in his homeland detained in Bishkek
Popular
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
Hong Kong and swine flu: Which viruses are circulating in Kyrgyzstan Hong Kong and swine flu: Which viruses are circulating in Kyrgyzstan
EU comments on sanctions against two Kyrgyz banks EU comments on sanctions against two Kyrgyz banks
Cabinet submits new electricity tariffs until 2030 for public discussion Cabinet submits new electricity tariffs until 2030 for public discussion
13 December, Saturday
16:33
157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek 157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme...
16:27
Monument to Kokum Biy unveiled in Osh city
16:20
Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
16:15
Kyrgyzstan to establish Fund for Support of Ethnic Kyrgyz from Afghanistan
16:01
Organized crime group member detained on suspicion of weapons theft