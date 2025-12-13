157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek

In Bishkek, 157 citizens have filed complaints against the company VML_KG, which was involved in attracting monetary deposits. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Fraud,» the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of the capital reported.

According to law enforcement agencies, the company’s office has been sealed, and financial and other documents relevant to the investigation have been seized. As part of the investigation, a suspect — the 67-year-old founder of the company — has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Police note that investigative measures are ongoing, with all circumstances of the case and possible accomplices being identified.

The Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district urged citizens to remain vigilant and not to trust offers of «quick and guaranteed income.» According to law enforcement officials, promises of high profits without risk are one of the key signs of pyramid schemes.