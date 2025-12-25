Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team defeats Moldova in friendly tournament

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Moldova in a friendly tournament in Yerevan. The Futsal Association reported on social media.

The match ended 4-2.

The Kyrgyz team had previously lost to Armenia 1-5.

The match with Georgia, scheduled for December 21, did not take place because the Kyrgyzstanis were unable to arrive in time for the tournament. It was previously reported that the match had been postponed, but it never took place. As a result, Georgia and Armenia will play in the final.

Kyrgyz athletes continue their preparations for the Asian Cup, which will be held in January-February 2026.