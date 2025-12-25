13:06
Blogger brought to Bishkek police department due to inappropriate statements

A Russian citizen M.E., 26, was brought to the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. In an interview conducted with a native of Kyrgyzstan, she made inappropriate statements.

According to the department’s press service, a video featuring the blogger was shared on social media, and her statements sparked public discontent. Police conducted an explanatory conversation with her.

A forensic linguistic examination has been scheduled; a legal assessment of her actions will be made based on its results.
