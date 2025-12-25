Drinking water supply turned off in part of Bishkek

The supply of drinking water has been suspended from 10 a.m. till midnight in Archa-Beshik and Selektsiya residential areas in Bishkek. The water outage affects residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare, as well as other social and industrial facilities. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The outage area includes the southern part of Archa-Beshik and Selektsiya residential area, specifically the following streets:

Semetey Street;

Sadyrbaev Street;

Zhaiyl Baatyr Street;

Selektsionnaya Street;

Archa-Beshik Street;

Kuyukov Street;

the highway to the village of Dzhal.

The water outage is due to emergency repair work on the D 1,000-millimeter-diameter pipeline.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologized for the inconvenience caused.