13:06
USD 87.45
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.12
English

International Weightlifting Tournament held in Bishkek

The XXXVII International Weightlifting Tournament is taking place in Bishkek from December 24 to December 26. According to the Weightlifting Federation, it is dedicated to the 45th anniversary of Kanybek Osmonaliev’s victory at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

The competitions are being held in various weight categories for men and women. A total of 141 athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan are participating.

Olympic champion and four-time world weightlifting champion Kanybek Osmonaliev also took part in the opening ceremony.
link: https://24.kg./english/356007/
views: 153
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s weightlifter Bekdoolot Rasulbekov wins gold in USA
Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan Bekdoolot Rasulbekov wins tournament in USA
Kyrgyzstani wins small bronze medal at World Weightlifting Cup
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Weightlifting Cup
Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan wins silver at Asian Championships
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at Asian Weightlifting Championship
Kyrgyzstan’s weightlifters win bronze at Asian Championships in Tashkent
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at Grand Prix in weightlifting in Qatar
Weightlifters from Kyrgyzstan participate in World Championships
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Asian Weightlifting Championship
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
25 December, Thursday
12:46
President of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan detained President of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan detained
12:38
KGST listing sparks frenzy: Trading exceeds market capitalization fourfold
12:15
Kumtor's net profit amounted to $2 billion over past three years
12:06
International Weightlifting Tournament held in Bishkek
11:58
Approximately 150 delegates to speak on first day of People's Kurultai