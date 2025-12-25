International Weightlifting Tournament held in Bishkek

The XXXVII International Weightlifting Tournament is taking place in Bishkek from December 24 to December 26. According to the Weightlifting Federation, it is dedicated to the 45th anniversary of Kanybek Osmonaliev’s victory at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

The competitions are being held in various weight categories for men and women. A total of 141 athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan are participating.

Olympic champion and four-time world weightlifting champion Kanybek Osmonaliev also took part in the opening ceremony.