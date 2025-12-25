Kumtor's net profit amounted to $2 billion over past three years

Kumtor’s net profit has amounted to $2 billion over the past three years. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced today at the 4th People’s Kurultai.

According to him, significant profits began to flow after Kumtor was transferred to state ownership. In 2025 alone, the company’s net profit amounted to $678 million.

The head of state also noted that until 2020, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC contributed almost nothing to the budget, with its revenues not exceeding $1 million per year. At present, the company has become profitable, generating profits of about $200 million in 2025.

Sadyr Japarov also told about Makmal gold mine. Previously, the state allocated approximately 300 million soms in annual subsidies for its support, but by the end of the current year, the company had earned a net profit of 670 million soms.

In addition, the Kyrgyzaltyn gold shop, which was opened last year, earned 735 million soms over the year. According to the president, other companies that had previously operated at a loss, including Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, have also begun generating profits.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that in recent years the country’s economy has been demonstrating stable growth and that efforts in this direction will continue.