13:06
USD 87.45
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.12
English

Kumtor's net profit amounted to $2 billion over past three years

Kumtor’s net profit has amounted to $2 billion over the past three years. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced today at the 4th People’s Kurultai.

According to him, significant profits began to flow after Kumtor was transferred to state ownership. In 2025 alone, the company’s net profit amounted to $678 million.

The head of state also noted that until 2020, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC contributed almost nothing to the budget, with its revenues not exceeding $1 million per year. At present, the company has become profitable, generating profits of about $200 million in 2025.

Sadyr Japarov also told about Makmal gold mine. Previously, the state allocated approximately 300 million soms in annual subsidies for its support, but by the end of the current year, the company had earned a net profit of 670 million soms.

In addition, the Kyrgyzaltyn gold shop, which was opened last year, earned 735 million soms over the year. According to the president, other companies that had previously operated at a loss, including Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, have also begun generating profits.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that in recent years the country’s economy has been demonstrating stable growth and that efforts in this direction will continue.
link: https://24.kg./english/356011/
views: 135
Print
Related
Masters of taste: Kumtor chefs win five gold medals in Turkey
Old tires into playgrounds: Large-scale eco-recycling to be launched in Tokmok
Kumtor’s revenues for 10 months exceed plan by nearly 25 billion soms
Kumtor added to privatization program for transfer to Kyrgyzaltyn
Kumtor team participates in Ironman Barcelona 2025
Kumtor management inspects progress at Togolok and Dzhangart
Kumtor: How gold revenues distributed under six Kyrgyzstan’s presidents
Sadyr Japarov: Kumtor will operate in national interest for another 40–50 years
Environmental protection: How waste gets second life at Kumtor
Kumtor begins construction of bridge to connect Togolok deposit with Uch-Koshkon
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
25 December, Thursday
12:46
President of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan detained President of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan detained
12:38
KGST listing sparks frenzy: Trading exceeds market capitalization fourfold
12:15
Kumtor's net profit amounted to $2 billion over past three years
12:06
International Weightlifting Tournament held in Bishkek
11:58
Approximately 150 delegates to speak on first day of People's Kurultai