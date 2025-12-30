Bishkek residents invited to New Year concert on Ala-Too Square

The Bishkek City Hall invites residents and guests of the capital to spend an unforgettable New Year’s Eve in the heart of the city—on Ala-Too Square. The municipality announced.

A grand festive concert will begin on December 31 at 6 p.m., which will instill a true New Year’s spirit and inspire positive energy for the coming year.

«Residents and guests of the capital will enjoy a vibrant program featuring Kyrgyz pop stars, who will create an unforgettable festive atmosphere. Bring your whole family, invite your friends and loved ones, and celebrate the New Year 2026 together in an atmosphere of joy, unity, and magic,» the statement reads.