Kyrgyzstan — China football match cancelled

The match between the youth national teams of Kyrgyzstan and China has been cancelled. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

This decision was made by mutual agreement of both sides.

«The decision was made taking into account the principles of fair play and the fact that the teams’ previous match was played in a highly competitive atmosphere,» the statement reads.

The Kyrgyz team will instead play against the Arabian Falcons from the UAE. The match will start at 7 p.m. Bishkek time.

The first match between Kyrgyzstan and China teams took place on December 23. The Kyrgyz team lost 0-1.
