Tax collection figures reach historic high — Tax Service Chairman

The Chairman of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, Almambet Shykmamatov, held a staff meeting to summarize the results of the past year.

According to him, the 2025 target for taxes and social contributions was 343 billion soms. Actual collections reached 389 billion. He noted that this ensured 113.6 percent of the plan’s fulfillment.

Compared to the previous year, revenues increased by 87.5 billion soms, with a growth rate of 28.9 percent.

The head of the State Tax Service noted that the achieved figures represent a historic maximum.

He stated that the Tax Service intends to achieve even higher figures next year. All the necessary resources are available for this — potential and experience, as well as new regulations, mechanisms, digitalization, analytics, and modern work methods, which will be implemented in 2026.

The State Tax Service has set objectives for next year, including strengthening efforts to reduce tax arrears and combat the shadow economy. Implementing these measures will contribute to increased revenues for the state budget.

«As part of our overall economic policy, we will continue to support manufacturing, small and medium-sized businesses, increasing their numbers, expanding the tax base, and attracting domestic and foreign investment. The President will provide additional support next year as well: relevant decrees will be issued and legislative amendments will be introduced. This will create conditions for the development of startups and modern businesses, ensuring that the Kyrgyz Republic becomes a country with a favorable environment for their development,» Almambet Shykmamatov said.

The presentation of the new Kezet electronic accounting system has been announced for January. It will allow for contactless desk audits and analytical work. All audits will be reported online.