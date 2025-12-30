Murder of woman in Bishkek: Police officers detained for inaction

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has uncovered new circumstances in the case of the murder of a mother of three children in Bishkek. Acting on the instruction of SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev, investigators examined the causes that led to the tragedy and established the involvement of police officers in official misconduct.

The investigation found that the victim had a protection order marked «high level of threat.» However, a district police inspector of the Sverdlovsky District Police Department, Zh.N., ignored the woman’s numerous appeals and failed to ensure her safety.

In an attempt to conceal his inaction, he falsified inspection reports of the suspect’s place of residence after the murder, backdating the documents.

At the same time, the SCNS established the guilt of a senior inspector of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, A.K. He unlawfully issued the murder suspect a permit for a traumatic pistol and repeatedly extended it. Even after the permit expired, the inspector failed to confiscate the weapon from the future perpetrator.

Investigation results as of December 29:

Criminal cases have been opened against both officers;

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects and placed them in a temporary detention facility of the SCNS pre-trial detention center;

The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek will soon choose a preventive measure for them.

The investigative team continues its work. The SCNS said it will give a legal assessment of the actions of all responsible law enforcement officials whose conduct contributed to the tragedy.