Snow leopard enters yard of residential building in Chui region

A snow leopard was discovered on the premises of a residential home in the village of Boroldoi in Chui region, eyewitnesses reported.

According to them, the predator entered the yard and spent some time sitting in a tree. Information about the incident was reported to emergency services.

Officers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the police promptly arrived at the scene. As a result of their coordinated actions, the snow leopard was captured.

No one was injured during the operation. Specialists will determine the animal’s fate, taking into account safety and the protection of rare species.

The snow leopard is listed in the Red Book of Endangered Species and is under special state protection. Law enforcement agencies and rescuers urge citizens to immediately report to emergency services if wild animals appear in populated areas.