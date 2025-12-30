12:14
Checkpoints on border with China to be closed on January 1, 2026

The Information and Communications Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Border Service announces that, due to the New Year’s celebrations, Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints, located on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border, will be closed on January 1 of next year.

Passage of people, vehicles, and cargo through Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will resume on January 1 at 10 p.m., and through Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on January 2 at 8 a.m.

The Border Service asks citizens and participants in foreign economic activity to take this information into account when planning their border crossings.
