Suspect in 4.6 million soms fraud scheme detained in Bishkek

Police officers have detained a suspect in a large-scale fraud case. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district in Bishkek reported.

According to the press service, citizen D.K. contacted the department, requesting action against citizen M.B. It was established that between January and June 2024, the suspect, while being in a shopping center in the capital, fraudulently gained the complainant’s trust. Under the pretext of transferring funds to third parties for their subsequent increase, she took 4.65 million soms, which she subsequently spent on personal needs.

The Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district has opened a criminal case under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigative and operational-search activities, police detained the suspect, M.B., 23. She was taken to the investigative service and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

The investigation is ongoing.
