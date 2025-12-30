Cabinet of Ministers introduces licensing for supplementary education

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a list of supplementary educational programs that are subject to mandatory licensing due to the potential risk to the life and health of citizens.

The document was developed to regulate the educational services market, increase competition, and ensure safety in the provision of additional educational programs. It was adopted in accordance with the Law «On Education.»

According to the resolution, additional education programs whose implementation may pose risks to the life and health of students will be subject to licensing. A specific list of such programs is approved in the appendix to the document.

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation, as well as the Ministry of Education, are instructed to bring their regulatory decisions into line with the new decree.

The document will come into force in 10 days.