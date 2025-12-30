21:39
USD 87.42
EUR 102.87
RUB 1.12
English

Cabinet of Ministers introduces licensing for supplementary education

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a list of supplementary educational programs that are subject to mandatory licensing due to the potential risk to the life and health of citizens.

The document was developed to regulate the educational services market, increase competition, and ensure safety in the provision of additional educational programs. It was adopted in accordance with the Law «On Education.»

According to the resolution, additional education programs whose implementation may pose risks to the life and health of students will be subject to licensing. A specific list of such programs is approved in the appendix to the document.

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation, as well as the Ministry of Education, are instructed to bring their regulatory decisions into line with the new decree.

The document will come into force in 10 days.
link: https://24.kg./english/356686/
views: 274
Print
Related
New rules for admission of foreigners to medical schools discussed in Kyrgyzstan
Kendirbaeva: State-trained professionals should work in Kyrgyzstan
New opportunity opens for high school graduates in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Kyrgyzstan announces comprehensive modernization of education sector
Gulzat Isamatova appointed Acting Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament adopts law establishing state monopoly on training of doctors
Winter admission to universities begins in Kyrgyzstan
Key directions of school reform identified in Kyrgyzstan
Transition to 12-year school system: Baisalov checks reform implementation
Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR
Popular
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
30 December, Tuesday
20:15
President Japarov responds to reports of attack on Russian president’s residence President Japarov responds to reports of attack on Russ...
19:59
Cabinet of Ministers approves large-scale plan to increase GDP to $30 billion
17:58
Kyrgyzstan to implement artificial intelligence in tax audits in 2026
17:46
Kyrgyzstan improves its position in mobile internet rankings
17:33
Kyrgyzstan officially withdraws from Intergovernmental Council on Oil and Gas