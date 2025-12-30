21:39
USD 87.42
EUR 102.87
RUB 1.12
English

Adylbek Kasymaliev hands over 44 official vehicles to Agriculture Ministry

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev handed over 44 official vehicles to the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the total cost of the vehicles is 92.6 million soms. The vehicles were purchased with public funds and donated to the Ministry’s Water Resources Service and Fisheries Department.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that agriculture occupies a key position in the real sector of the economy and is its main driver. He noted that agriculture ensures the development of industry and processing.

«In Kyrgyzstan, the number of seasonal and year-round processing facilities has reached 425. Hundreds of these facilities are opened annually on the instructions of the President. This year, 119 production facilities have been launched, more than half of which are related to agriculture and processing,» the Cabinet Chairman noted.

He also stated that priority attention is paid to modernizing the irrigation sector. While 1 billion soms was allocated for these purposes in 2024, funding for the first 11 months of 2025 has increased to 1.7 billion. Work is underway to clean, construct, concrete, and reinforce canals, as well as construct daily and ten-day regulation ponds.

In addition, 286 units of specialized equipment were purchased for the Ministry of Agriculture’s water management services in 2024-2025.

It was also reported that a food fair offering below-market prices is being held in Bishkek at Turdakun Usubaliev Square and in Asanbay microdistrict. Similar fairs are being held throughout the country on weekends and will continue until the summer.
link: https://24.kg./english/356688/
views: 282
Print
Related
Cabinet approves rules for assessing vehicles imported from third countries
Municipal Inspectorate, Bishkek City Hall akimiats receive official vehicles
About 30 Kyrgyzstanis bought cars without down payment in a month
Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, snowmobiles to police
Construction of first meat shock-freezing complex begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan implements full digitalization of agricultural sector
Agriculture Ministry launches Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career program
Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals
Meat prices are being artificially inflated by resellers - Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Ministry urges trout exporters to complete required procedures
Popular
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
30 December, Tuesday
20:15
President Japarov responds to reports of attack on Russian president’s residence President Japarov responds to reports of attack on Russ...
19:59
Cabinet of Ministers approves large-scale plan to increase GDP to $30 billion
17:58
Kyrgyzstan to implement artificial intelligence in tax audits in 2026
17:46
Kyrgyzstan improves its position in mobile internet rankings
17:33
Kyrgyzstan officially withdraws from Intergovernmental Council on Oil and Gas