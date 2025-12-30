21:39
Cabinet approves procedure for using names of heroes of Manas epic

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the procedure for using the names of the heroes of the Manas epic. The document was adopted pursuant to the Law «On the Manas Epic» and establishes rules for the use of the names of the trilogy’s key characters in various fields, including in names, brands, and other forms of use.

The trilogy’s main characters include Manas, Semetey, Seitek, Bakai, Koshoi, Almambet, Kanykey, Aichurok, Chubak, Syrgak, Kulchoro, Akbalta, and Azhybai.

The use of their names in trademarks and service marks is permitted as an unprotected element and only subject to certain conditions. Specifically, this is possible if the applicant:

  • is a state or municipal body or institution;
  • has represented the Kyrgyz Republic on the international market for at least five years;
  • produces rare goods or provides services that are unique to the country;
  • Implements projects aimed at developing socio-economic infrastructure.

To review applications, an interdepartmental commission is being established under the authorized government agency in the field of science, higher education, and innovation. The commission’s decisions are published on the agency’s official website and may be appealed administratively or in court.

Applications to use the names of the epic heroes are submitted electronically through the State Electronic Services Portal. If rejected, a reapplication is possible.

Legal entities and their branches that used the names of Manas heroes in their names prior to the document’s entry into force retain this right, including in cases of re-registration.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers declared the following to be invalid:

  • Government Resolution No. 634 of September 25, 2012, which regulated the use of the term «Manas» and its derivatives in trademarks, names of legal entities, and service marks;
  • Clause 5 of Cabinet Resolution No. 555 of October 19, 2023, concerning changes in the field of intellectual property.

The resolution will enter into force in seven days.
