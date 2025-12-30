Kyrgyz energy sector specialists to work as usual during New Year holidays

During the January holidays, the management and staff of Kyrgyzstan’s energy companies will work as usual. The Ministry of Energy reported.
Starting today, all regional power grids have organized on-call teams with one representative from management.
In the event of possible outages, special equipment and emergency vehicles have been prepared for prompt restoration, and the teams have been provided with the necessary equipment.
For questions about electricity supply, please contact the 24-hour call center at 1209 or 105.
Mobile numbers: 0772001209, 0556001209.
WhatsApp: 0702001209.