Kyrgyzstan improves its position in mobile internet rankings

Kyrgyzstan improved its position in the mobile internet rankings in November. The Speedtest Global Index says.

However, the country slightly slipped in the fixed broadband segment.

At the end of November 2025, Kyrgyzstan ranked 72nd globally in average mobile internet speed, climbing four positions in the ranking.

The average download speed reached 51.63 Mbps, upload speed stood at 14.77 Mbps, and average latency was 20 Mbps.

These parameters ensure comfortable use of mobile internet for video services, online calls, and everyday browsing.

Uzbekistan ranked 71st with an average speed of 53.23 Mbps, while Kazakhstan took 46th place with a speed of 93.07 Mbps.

The global leaders in mobile internet speed in November remained the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait.

In the fixed broadband segment, Kyrgyzstan ranked 89th in November 2025, dropping two positions. The average download speed was 85.06 Mbps, while the average upload speed reached 87.25 Mbps.
