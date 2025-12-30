Kyrgyzstan to implement artificial intelligence in tax audits in 2026

Kyrgyzstan will implement artificial intelligence in tax audits in 2026. Salyk Service State Institution announced.

Over the past four years, the agency has digitized all types of tax reports and launched remote payment through the cabinet.salyk.kg platform and Salyk mobile app.

In 2025, developers integrated artificial intelligence — Kezet analytical tool—into the system. This improved the accuracy of data processing. In 2026, the use of AI will be expanded: the technology will be directly integrated into the tax audit process. This will automate inspectors’ work and make it transparent.

According to the World Bank, in 2025, the tax payment process in Kyrgyzstan became the fastest in the region.

From 2012 to 2023, tax calculation took seven times longer than the payment itself. This gap has now been eliminated.

The institution’s director, Shamshybek Kachkynbai uulu, noted that the main goal of the state institution was to eliminate queues and in-person visits to the Tax Service. Now citizens save time and money when filing their tax returns.