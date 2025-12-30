Cabinet of Ministers approves large-scale plan to increase GDP to $30 billion

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the action plan until 2030. The corresponding decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document was developed to implement the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030, approved by presidential decree. The plan covers key areas of the country’s socioeconomic development and includes approximately 900 measures. According to the document, Kyrgyzstan has set ambitious goals.

These include ensuring an average annual real GDP growth of 8 percent, achieving a gross domestic product of at least $30 billion, and increasing GDP per capita to $4,500.

The country also plans to join the top 30 countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and improve its Human Development Index ranking by 10 points.

The National Program identifies four key development vectors: industrialization, formation of a regional hub, development of agriculture and tourism, and green energy.

Industrialization includes the creation of a national industrial development fund, the launch of pilot industrial clusters, the development of technology parks and innovation centers, and the introduction of preferential lending mechanisms for companies investing in energy-efficient technologies.

The «regional hub» pillar includes large-scale infrastructure projects, including:

modernization of highways and Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints;

construction of Barskoon — Uchturfan — Aksu international highway;

completion of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway;

launch of new logistics and trade-industrial complexes.

In agriculture and tourism, the plan provides for the development of full-cycle livestock farming enterprises, the expansion of organic farming, the construction of agro-logistics centers, the digitalization of water resource management, and the development of tourism clusters, including ecotourism, medical tourism, and sports tourism.

A separate section is devoted to green energy. It includes projects for the construction and launch of large and small hydroelectric power plants, the development of energy cascades, the construction and modernization of power transmission lines and substations, and the renovation of existing hydroelectric power plants.

The Cabinet of Ministers notes that the implementation of the approved Action Plan will ensure sustainable economic growth, improve the quality of life, and achieve the country’s strategic development goals until 2030.