President Japarov responds to reports of attack on Russian president’s residence

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov has expressed deep concern over reports of an attack on the state residence of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Novgorod Oblast. The president’s press secretary, Askat Alagozov, reported.

According to him, such incidents cause serious concern, as they are capable of undermining efforts aimed at achieving a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported a possible attack on the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novgorod Oblast. The reports sparked wide international resonance amid ongoing negotiation efforts focused on de-escalating the conflict around Ukraine. Kyrgyzstan, as before, calls for dialogue and the preservation of diplomatic channels.

It is noted that the authorities of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have also condemned the attack on the Russian president’s residence. On December 30, Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev strongly condemned the attempted attack, stressing that such incidents threaten regional stability and undermine efforts to achieve peace.

The website of the President of Russia also reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «strongly condemned the provocative attack by Ukrainian drones» on the state residence of the Russian president.
