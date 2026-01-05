13:21
Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release

A documentary film about Sadyr Japarov President has been made and is being prepared for release. Journalist and film author Aibek Biybosunov announced on his social media account.

According to Biybosunov, the film features Sadyr Japarov discussing in detail the key political events of the past 4-5 years and sharing information that has not been previously made public.

The journalist also noted that the film includes footage of Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, who speaks quite openly as well.

The documentary consists of four episodes. The first episode is scheduled to be released today at 7 p.m., with the remaining episodes on January 6, 7, and 8 on Aibek Biybosunov’s YouTube channel.
