New highway to be built to replace old railway in Manas city

A new highway will be built to replace the old railway in Manas. The City Hall’s press service reported.

In accordance with an order from the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the southern division of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise is dismantling the railway track from 406th to 421st kilometer on Jalal-Abad — Kok-Jangak section.

Train service ceased there in 1998, and the railway has not been used since then. The total length of the track is 15.4 kilometers.

The work covers the section from Baizakov Avenue in Manas to Ormon Biy Street in the village of Oktyabr.

Dismantling of the railway is scheduled to be completed by February 1.
