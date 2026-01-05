More than 54,000 migrants deported from Russia in 2025

Last year, more than 54,000 migrants were deported from Russia for violating the law, the Federal Bailiffs Service reported.

«Over the first 11 months of 2025, 54,400 foreigners and stateless persons were forcibly deported from the Russian Federation,» the statement reads.

According to the agency, this figure for the same period in 2024 was 79,000.

The number of deported migrants peaked in 2024 due to the tightening of controls following the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall on March 22.

Changes were made to migration control mechanisms two years ago. Thus, since February 5, 2025, decisions on the expulsion of foreigners for violations of the rules of entry or residence in the Russian Federation and illegal employment have been transferred from the courts to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that more than half of foreigners leave voluntarily after receiving a deportation order. The rest are forcibly deported by bailiffs, who escort them to the state border.