13:22
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

More than 54,000 migrants deported from Russia in 2025

Last year, more than 54,000 migrants were deported from Russia for violating the law, the Federal Bailiffs Service reported.

«Over the first 11 months of 2025, 54,400 foreigners and stateless persons were forcibly deported from the Russian Federation,» the statement reads.

According to the agency, this figure for the same period in 2024 was 79,000.

The number of deported migrants peaked in 2024 due to the tightening of controls following the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall on March 22.

Changes were made to migration control mechanisms two years ago. Thus, since February 5, 2025, decisions on the expulsion of foreigners for violations of the rules of entry or residence in the Russian Federation and illegal employment have been transferred from the courts to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that more than half of foreigners leave voluntarily after receiving a deportation order. The rest are forcibly deported by bailiffs, who escort them to the state border.
link: https://24.kg./english/357094/
views: 458
Print
Related
Over 160 migrants, including from Kyrgyzstan, deported from Sakhalin
Over 128,000 Kyrgyzstanis added to Russia’s Register of Controlled Persons
3 Kyrgyzstanis, including child, killed in traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3.5 years for beating disabled child in Russia
Labor Ministry comments on Kyrgyzstanis choosing to participate in Russia’s SMO
Fifteen citizens of Kyrgyzstan to be repatriated from Russia to homeland
Natives of Kyrgyzstan convicted in Moscow region for buying and selling newborn
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens
Buryatia promises to protect rights of Kyrgyz labor migrants
Moscow to ease requirements for Kyrgyz migrants, Dmitry Peskov says
Popular
Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
6 January, Tuesday
12:24
Kyrgyzstan plans to merge prosthetics institution and rehabilitation center Kyrgyzstan plans to merge prosthetics institution and r...
11:10
Financial Department established at Osh City Hall
10:11
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations
09:46
How Sadyr Japarov came to power: First episode of documentary project released
09:32
Soldier’s suicide in Jalal-Abad region: Details from State Penitentiary Service
5 January, Monday
18:39
Soldier commits suicide in Jalal-Abad region
18:34
More than 54,000 migrants deported from Russia in 2025
13:59
New highway to be built to replace old railway in Manas city